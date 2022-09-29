CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A University of Cincinnati student is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday near UC’s campus.

According to our partners at WLWT, UC President Neville G. Pinto sent out a letter reporting that two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday.

Officials responded around 4 p.m. and found two victims down on the street.

One victim, 18-year-old Cayden Turner, was pronounced dead at UC Medical Center said WLWT. Another student, an 18-year-old woman, was said to be in stable condition just after midnight.

Officials reported that the vehicle that struck the victim appeared to be stolen.

One person inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries, however, three others fled the scene. Police said the injured person was taken to a local hospital.

“I want to share our deepest condolences with the family of our student whose life was taken far too soon. For our injured student, our hopes remain focused on a full recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families and their loved ones,” said Pinto in the letter.