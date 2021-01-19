UC Health: 90-year-old couple celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary by being vaccinated

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Noel and Virginia Record have celebrated many things over their 73 years of marriage, but Tuesday they celebrated their wedding anniversary by becoming the first patients to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at UC Health under Phase 1B.

Noel “Gene” Record, 93, and Virgina Record, 91, went through UC Health’s drive-thru vaccination site and will leave their Northern Kentucky home to get a second dose in three weeks.

“We want to get back to normal as soon as possible,” Noel said. “I’m a square dance caller, and we have not been able to get together since March. We’re looking forward to people getting vaccinated and getting back to normal, where we can once again square dance and have fun again.”

Virginia is just excited to get back to their normal life.