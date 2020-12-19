U.S. Surgeon General meets with DeWine to talk COVID-19 response

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The United States Surgeon General is scheduled to visit Columbus Saturday.

Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H., will meet virtually with Gov. Mike DeWine and others involved in Ohio’s fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The meeting, which is not open to the public, will be held at 12:30 p.m. and include representatives from the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio National Guard, and state and local leaders.

Ohio, as well as many other parts of the country, began administering COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Adams was part of a group of government officials including Vice President Mike Pence who received round one of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

The meeting will be streamed live here when it starts.