EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is expected to return to East Palestine.

Brown plans to speak with residents about what their ongoing needs are as they continue to recover from the derailment.

His team says he will continue to advocate for resources and work to hold Norfolk Southern and all agencies accountable.

He is expected to appear at the 1820 Candle Company on North Market Street at 1 p.m.

Monday afternoon, FEMA will also hold a news conference. They’ve been holding them daily to provide updates on the train derailment situation.