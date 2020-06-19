U.S. Marshals search for suspect in murder of Akron 18-year-old

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for the suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford.

Crawford, a recent North High School graduate, was in the car with her grandmother when she was shot and killed. It happened Sunday afternoon at Howard and West North streets in Akron.

Na’Kia was an incoming student at Central State University. The school released a statement following her death:

Na’kia, who had committed to attend Central State in the fall to study Computer Science, possessed the intelligence and promise that any university would have eagerly welcomed among its student body. Sadly, this tragedy has robbed the world of seeing what Na’kia could have achieved at Central and in life. The entire Central State University Community mourns her loss and sends our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Central State University

On Thursday, the Akron Police Department identified the suspect in her murder as 17-year-old Adarus Black. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Adarus Black

Akron police said 18-year-old Jaion Bivins, who faces charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, is cooperating with the investigation. Janisha George, 24, turned herself in to the police department with her attorney Friday morning, according to police. She was wanted for obstructing justice.

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Info can also be submitted online here. Tips can remain anonymous.