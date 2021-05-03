Two-year-old girl, 11-month-old boy die in Whitehall RV fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two children, a two-year-old girl and an 11-month-old boy, died in an RV fire in Whitehall on Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 4100 block of Rickenbacker Avenue in Whitehall at 11:40 a.m. on the report of a fully-engulfed mobile home.

Whitehall Division of Police Chief Mike Crispen said in a press release that the fire was extinguished quickly by the Whitehall Fire Department.

“We do not suspect anything criminal at this time,” Crispen said in the press release. “This is a tragic situation and the family of these children could use your prayers.”

The State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Franklin County Coroner and the Whitehall Police are investigating the incident.

The RV was eventually towed away from the scene.

Later in the day Sunday, neighbors brought balloons and stuff animals, wanting to let the family know they want to help them in any way they can.

“My heart just fell when the lady came and said they found two children deceased,” Whitehall resident Latanya Wilson said. “It was just unreal. Really sad.”

Some of those neighbors said they have relatives the same age as the children, and felt like they had to do something.

Wilson live just a few doors down from where the fire happened. She dropped off balloons and two stuffed animals, one for each child.

“Precious and dear,” Wilson said. “I have young grandbabies and I love them. I love my grannies and it was just close to my heart. Very, very close to my heart.”

“I just can’t believe how that family feels,” said Serenity Arrindell.

“Honestly, because, oh my gosh, just thinking like that being my niece or nephew, I can only imagine,” added Jaelyn Koueviakoe.