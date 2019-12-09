Two students hit, injured by car in Hamilton

Live Now
HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two high school students in Hamilton were struck by a car on their way to school Monday morning.

It happened near Badin High School as they crossed New London Road. The students were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if the driver will face charges.

