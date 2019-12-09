Two students hit, injured by car in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two high school students in Hamilton were struck by a car on their way to school Monday morning.

It happened near Badin High School as they crossed New London Road. The students were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two Badin students were hit by a car this morning as they crossed New London Rd coming to school. They were transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Please keep them in your prayers. 💚 — Badin High School (@BadinHS) December 9, 2019

It is unclear at this time if the driver will face charges.

