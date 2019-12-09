Two students hit, injured by car in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two high school students in Hamilton were struck by a car on their way to school Monday morning.
It happened near Badin High School as they crossed New London Road. The students were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear at this time if the driver will face charges.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
