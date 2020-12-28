Two Ohio University students killed in car crash in Athens

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Highway patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash that killed two Ohio University Students overnight in Athens.
Troopers say Laiken Nicole Salyers, 23, of Wheelersburg and Richard Turner, 20, of
East Orange, New Jersey was traveling eastbound on Dairy Lane near the intersection of
South Park Drive in the City of Athens. Their car lost control during a turn on the ice-covered road, resulting in overturn on its top in a creek, becoming partially submerged
The crash was later reported by a passerby at 08:33 a.m. on Dec. 27.
The investigation was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Ohio
University Police Department, Athens Fire Department, Athens County EMS, and the
Athens County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers say anyone with information pertaining to the crash should contact the Athens Patrol Post
at (740) 593-6611.
