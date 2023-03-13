HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Two former Cleveland Browns have found a new NFL home in Houston.

NFL Network is reporting that defensive end Chase Winovich and quarterback Case Keenum have reportedly agreed to free-agent deals with the Texans.

Winovich, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.75 million, was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Patriots last offseason. The former third-round pick battled a hamstring injury last season and appeared in just eight games. He finished the season with 20 tackles and one sack.

Keenum spent the 2020-21 season with the Browns after signing in as a free agent in 2020. The 35-year-old was traded to Buffalo last offseason in exchange for a seventh-round draft choice.

In two seasons in Cleveland, Keenum appeared in nine games with two starts. He threw three touchdown passes with one interception.