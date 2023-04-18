MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, one a Columbus man, are dead after a plane crashed in Madison County, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The crash happened near the Madison County Airport in London, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators at the scene said two men, the plane’s pilot and copilot, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the men, the one seated in the left side of the plane, was identified as Athar Mohammad Ashraf, 43, of Columbus, according to the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). The second man’s identification is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, the plane took off at 5:05 p.m. from Madison County and was in the air for one hour and 14 minutes, making several loops and approaches around the airport. The plane, a Cessna model 172, is registered to a company in Alabama.

According to OSHP, the plane crashed near the approach end of runway 27 at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Video from the scene of the crash can been watched below.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Wednesday to investigate the crash.

In addition to OSHP and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, London Division of Fire and EMS, Madison County Coroner’s Office, Madison County Emergency Medical District, and Central Townships Joint Fire District all responded to the scene.

In September 2019, one man died when the single-engine Beechcraft plane he was piloting crashed as it was coming in for a landing at the airport.