COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead and at least three others injured after a shooting at a bar in south Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus police, the shootout-style shooting, with multiple shooters, was reported outside of the Old Landmark bar on the 100 block of Rumsey Road at approximately 9:40 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:54 p.m. Columbus police have confirmed a second person died at the hospital.

Two surviving victims went to Grant Medical Center, and a third went to an OhioHealth emergency room. One of those victims is still in critical condition.

Police said all five victims were men between 30 and 60 years old. They’ve not released any more information about what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Motorcycles parked behind a police cordon at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road after a shooting on August 1, 2022. (Photo: Ronnie Clark)