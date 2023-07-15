CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is ongoing after two men were killed during a head-on motorcycle crash in Clermont County.

According to the Batavia Post of OSP, troopers were called on Friday around 11 p.m. to Moore Marathon Road in Jackson Township, Clermont County.

Austin Askren, 21, of Williamsburg, was driving southeast on a 2023 Honda CRF 125 motorcycle on Moore Marathon Road, the preliminary investigation conducted shows. Justin Bocskor, 25, of Loveland, and his passenger were headed northwest on a 2001 Honda CRF 80 motorcycle on Moore Marathon Road.

It is believed by OSP that Askren’s motorcycle struck the motorcycle being driven by Bocskor head-on in the middle of the roadway.

The Clermont County coroner pronounced Askren dead at the scene. Bocskor was sent to the Jackson Twp. building to be flown by Air Care to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, but was pronounced dead at the Jackson Twp. building by the Clermont County coroner.

Bocskor’s passenger was taken to UC Medical Center for injuries sustained from the crash.

None of the individuals involved in the crash were reportedly wearing helmets when the crash occurred. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.