Two Columbus police narcotics officers arrested by the FBI

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Columbus police officers were arrested by the FBI Tuesday.

The officers were arrested on unspecified charges. Both are officers in the department’s narcotics division.

According to state prison records, one officer is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while the other is being held in Delaware County jail.

Booking information for both does not include charges.

Both are scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday when the charges are expected to be unsealed.

Attempts to get a comment from city officials were unsuccessful Tuesday night.

Officials from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office would not confirm the arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS
2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News Videos

USPS slows mail deliveries

Fixing holiday mail problems ... in August

Dayton Dragons helping people plan for college with prep night

Neil deGrasse Tyson reacts to Demi Lovato's extraterrestrial claim

Ohio experts push flu shot as COVID, flu season collide

Study suggests that steroid nasal sprays could further protect against COVID

More News