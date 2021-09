Two Columbus police narcotics officers arrested by the FBI

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Columbus police officers were arrested by the FBI Tuesday.

The officers were arrested on unspecified charges. Both are officers in the department’s narcotics division.

According to state prison records, one officer is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while the other is being held in Delaware County jail.

Booking information for both does not include charges.

Both are scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday when the charges are expected to be unsealed.

Attempts to get a comment from city officials were unsuccessful Tuesday night.

Officials from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office would not confirm the arrest.