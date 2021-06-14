Two children shot while riding bikes in Columbus

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children were shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in South Franklinton.

According to Columbus Police, the incident took place on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive at approximately 6:25 p.m.

Police said the two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were riding bicycles when a dark-colored SUV drove up and the people inside began firing gunshots into the crowd, striking the children.

The girl was taken by her family to a local hospital, while the boy was taken by medics to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Both children are listed in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at (614) 645-3689.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS