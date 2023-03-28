COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and a woman they accuse of multiple thefts, including one at a tech store on the northwest side.

Police say on March 7 around 12:30 p.m., a man and woman walked into what appears to be a Micro Center store and stole two MacBooks.

The suspects then left the store, on Bethel Road, with police saying they are also possible suspects in other thefts. Surveillance images can be seen below.

Police say on Mar. 7 at around 12:30 p.m., a man and woman walked into what appears to be a Micro Center store and stole two MacBooks. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Police say on Mar. 7 at around 12:30 p.m., a man and woman walked into what appears to be a Micro Center store and stole two MacBooks. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-2091 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.