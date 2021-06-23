Twenty people, including Householder’s son, seeking appointment to vacated District 72 statehouse seat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Twenty people have filed to fill the Ohio House seat of ousted former House Speaker Larry Householder, including his own son.

Derek Householder, a Perry County commissioner, joins 19 others in seeing the former state representative’s seat in the General Assembly.

The candidates include a number of city and county-level politicians, an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer assigned to the statehouse, and the man who organized a parade for the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

The filing deadline for those seeking the seat was Wednesday.

Householder was expelled from the Ohio House of Representatives June 16. House members voted 75-21 on a disorderly conduct motion and expelled Householder, who is facing charges in a federal bribery scheme tied to the passage of House Bill 6.

It marked only the second time that the legislature has voted to expel a member.

Below is a list of those seeking the District 72 seat:

Derek Householder, a Perry County commissioner and son of Larry Householder

Sherry Truex

Ryan Rantz, an operations manager

Randal Almendinger, chairman of the St. Alban’s Township board of trustees

David Snider, President of Somerset Village Council

Travis Post, Monroe Township Trustee

Brittany Misner, Licking County Chamber of Commerce vice president and president of the Lakewood Schools Board

Patrick Simpson, a human resources consultant and recruiter

Glenn Mishler, at-large member of the Coshocton City Council, works in banking and sales

Robert Leist, a maintenance coordinator

Marci McCaulay, psychologist and retired director of Center for Women and Gender Action

Tyler Maple, a store manager

Melinda Henderson Bradley, safety and training coordinator

Rozland McKee, an IT professional

Kevin Miller, an Ohio State Highway Patrol lieutenant assigned to the Ohio Statehouse as a legislative liaison

Zoey Stenson, office clerk at Perry County Treasurer’s Office

Justin Martin, works at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Etna

Grant Daugherty, a Coshocton County commissioner

Kevin Black, a financial advisor

Chris McNeil, a director of marketing and @reflog18 on Twitter who orchestrated the 0-16 parade for the Cleveland Browns after the 2017 season

According to legislative rules, current Ohio Speaker of the House Robert Cupp will appoint a committee to review and interview the applicants. The candidate chosen by the committee will then be voted on by the House’s GOP caucus.

The 72nd House District includes Coshocton, Perry, and Licking counties. The unexpired term for this General Assembly runs through December 2022.