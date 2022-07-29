WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) has introduced an act that will help ensure families can find formula to feed their children by forcing formula companies to compete in the formula market.

This bill comes after formula shortages spread through the country due to supply disruptions combined with a safety recall by Abbot Nutrition, one of only a few companies that produce formula for the U.S. According to the release by Tuner’s office, Abbot, Reckitt and Gerber provide 95 percent of all formula sent nationwide.

According to the Associated Press, recalled Abbot products included Similac, Alimentum and Elecare. The FDA began investigating the formula after four infants were hospitalized, and one died after consuming the formula.

Congressman Turner introduced the Improving Formula Access for a Nutritious Tomorrow (INFANT) Act on Thursday, July 28. According to a release, this bill would prohibit states from contracting over 70 percent of their Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program baby formula supply from one manufacturer, forcing companies to compete in the market.

“There should never be a situation where caregivers in the United States are unable to properly feed their children, but that is exactly what we are facing with the current baby formula shortage,” said Turner. “I introduced the INFANT Act to bring in new suppliers to the market, thereby resolving the current shortages and bolstering supply chain resiliency to prevent shortages in the future. The federal government needs to undo the monopoly it imposed on the WIC program and make sure parents never have to worry about feeding their children again.”

Ohio currently contracts Enfamil formula solely from Mead Johnson, a division of Reckitt, for its WIC supply, the release said. This contract will be up for renewal in 2024.