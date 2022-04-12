GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a driver operating a commercial dog food truck hit a turkey on a Gallia County road Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 near milepost 11, about a mile east of Ohio State Route 350.

Upon impact, the turkey smashed through the windshield and hit the driver in the face. The truck went off-road and was bent in half. No other vehicles were involved.

(Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The female driver had minor facial injuries, but no one was transported for medical treatment.

The scene was cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.

Responders included the OSHP, Gallia County EMS, Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallia County Sheriff’s Department.