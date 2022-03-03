**Related video, above, of a freedom convoy in Canada**
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW/AP) — The People’s Convoy, which has been traveling across the United States to protest COVID mandates, is making a stop in Ohio.
Following a rally in Indiana Wednesday night, the plan is to arrive in Cambridge — in southeastern Ohio– Thursday evening for an overnight stay.
The People’s Convoy said most evenings they have a peaceful get-together with food and music.
The convoy of truckers, which was almost 30 miles long Tuesday, has a final destination of the Washington, D.C. area.
According to a press release on The People Convoy’s website, their message is simple:
“The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically, and – not least – financially. With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents, along with the hard work of so many sectors that contributed to declining COVID-19 cases and severity of illness, it is now time to re-open the country. The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years, and get back to the business of making bread – so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jumpstart this economy. To that end, it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty – by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency – as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.”
Officials have been preparing for convoys. The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to be used to assist with traffic control in the nation’s capital.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.