CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A truck hauling a horse trailer caught fire on the highway on Thursday morning.

According to our partners at WLWT, firefighters were called to northbound I-75 near Mitchell Ave. in Cincinnati in relation to a pickup truck that had caught fire. The truck was hauling a trailer filled with horses around noon on Nov. 2.

The highway was shut down for nearly an hour while crews worked to put out the fire and clean up a fuel spill that followed.

All of the horses got out of the trailer, WLWT reports. They were safely transported to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

I-75 has since reopened.