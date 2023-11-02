CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A truck hauling a horse trailer caught fire on the highway on Thursday morning.

According to our partners at WLWT, firefighters were called to northbound I-75 near Mitchell Ave. in Cincinnati in relation to a pickup truck that had caught fire. The truck was hauling a trailer filled with horses around noon on Nov. 2.

The highway was shut down for nearly an hour while crews worked to put out the fire and clean up a fuel spill that followed.

All of the horses got out of the trailer, WLWT reports. They were safely transported to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

  • (Photo/Cincinnati Fire)
  • (Photo/Cincinnati Fire)
  • (Photo/Cincinnati Fire)

The cause of the fire is unknown.

I-75 has since reopened.