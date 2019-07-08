Trial starts for woman connected to Pike County shootings

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a woman who is charged with perjury, obstruction of justice, and forgery in connection with the Rhoden family murders in Pike County.

Police say 65-year-old Rita Jo Newcomb lied to a Grand Jury to try and cover up her relatives’ involvement in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.

Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner, who along with her husband George and two sons, have been charged in connection with the slaying of eight members of the Rhoden family.

