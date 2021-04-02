Ohio lawmakers mourn fallen Capitol police officer

WASHINGTON, DC. (WOWK/NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden and Ohio lawmakers are speaking out after a deadly incident near the U.S. Capitol this afternoon.
A vehicle rammed into two U.S. Capitol police officers near a barricade outside the capitol Friday, April 2. Officials say the driver then got out of the vehicle with a knife in his hand and lunged at the officers before police fired at the suspect.
“I’m deeply saddened by the news that a U.S. Capitol police officer has died today as a result of another violent attack on our nation’s capital. Our hearts and prayers are with the officer’s family and friends, as well as the other officer injured in the attack. My office will continue to closely monitor the situation and offer any assistance we can to help keep our law enforcement officials — and the public they serve — safe.” – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
The suspect and both officers were taken to the hospital where one officer, identified as Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, and the suspect have died. There is no word on the condition of the second officer.
The U.S. Capitol Police released the following statement on Officer Evans’ death:
“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”–Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman
When the U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting, staff were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.
According to authorities, there is no longer an ongoing threat,, but the crime scene will still be restricted. They say this attack did not appear to be related to terrorism, and there is no immediate connection apparent between the crash and the riot that happened Jan. 6.
Authorities said it did not appear the suspect had been on police radar and they do not yet know what motivated the attack. They say this incident shows the U.S. Capitol Building and campus remain potential targets for violence.
Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life. We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.President Joe Biden
I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds.
I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack. As we mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol Police officer, I have ordered that the White House flags be lowered to half-mast.