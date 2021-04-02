Ohio lawmakers mourn fallen Capitol police officer

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a U.S. Capitol Police officer salutes as procession carries the remains of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, DC. (WOWK/NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden and Ohio lawmakers are speaking out after a deadly incident near the U.S. Capitol this afternoon.

A vehicle rammed into two U.S. Capitol police officers near a barricade outside the capitol Friday, April 2. Officials say the driver then got out of the vehicle with a knife in his hand and lunged at the officers before police fired at the suspect.

I am praying for the Capitol Police Officers who were injured at the Capitol grounds. Thank you to all @CapitolPolice officers and first responders at the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) April 2, 2021

“I’m deeply saddened by the news that a U.S. Capitol police officer has died today as a result of another violent attack on our nation’s capital. Our hearts and prayers are with the officer’s family and friends, as well as the other officer injured in the attack. My office will continue to closely monitor the situation and offer any assistance we can to help keep our law enforcement officials — and the public they serve — safe.” – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

The suspect and both officers were taken to the hospital where one officer, identified as Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, and the suspect have died. There is no word on the condition of the second officer.

Absolutely horrible to see the US Capitol Police under attack and so tragic that one officer has been killed. Please join me in prayers for him, his family, and the entire US Capitol Police – especially the officer who remains hospitalized. https://t.co/DL9OB2Uj1O — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) April 2, 2021

The U.S. Capitol Police released the following statement on Officer Evans’ death:

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.” –Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman

When the U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting, staff were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

I am praying for the @CapitolPolice officers injured in today’s cowardly attack. I continue to be grateful for the brave men and women who protect our Capitol and those inside. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) April 2, 2021

According to authorities, there is no longer an ongoing threat,, but the crime scene will still be restricted. They say this attack did not appear to be related to terrorism, and there is no immediate connection apparent between the crash and the riot that happened Jan. 6.

This is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the officer's family, friends, and colleagues on the USCP force.



God bless the US Capitol Police. https://t.co/KM4169hQQX pic.twitter.com/2IWMPANZwg — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) April 2, 2021

Authorities said it did not appear the suspect had been on police radar and they do not yet know what motivated the attack. They say this incident shows the U.S. Capitol Building and campus remain potential targets for violence.