OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests.

According to the listing on Zillow, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow.

The home was designed with two purposes in mind; the top floor contains a private living space with a kitchen, living room, bedroom and study.

The bottom floor was designed to be a public space for entertaining with a large foyer, a two-story music room with airy windows, a second study, and a guest suite with a bathroom and a laundry room that can also serve as a kitchenette for guests. The ground floor study has no windows to allow the user to focus on their work without distractions.

The main kitchen features cabinets made by Ferrari Co., in a true Ferrari yellow. In addition, a “floating” dining room overlooks the music room and foyer.

The main bedroom is accompanied by an en-suite bathroom with custom glass features. A nearby office is furnished with custom quartz desks, but it could easily be transformed into a third bedroom, according to the listing.

Other unique features throughout this stunning home include bamboo floors, zoned heating/cooling, a heated 3-car garage, and a landscape design Including a Japanese bamboo garden and managed forest.

While the property itself is just shy of two acres, it sits right next to an expansive nature preserve, the listing says. Massive windows provide views of the neighboring golf course and native forest, with the upper floor allowing “treehouse-like views.”

Does this sound like the home for you? Make sure to check your wallet first; this home is currently selling for $1 million.

Find the listing here on Zillow.com.