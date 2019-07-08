Treasurer reopens Ag-LINK program for farmers

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced he has reopened the Ag-LINK program application for Ohio farmers impacted by flooding.

Ohio farmers and agribusiness owners can receive a two percent interest rate reduction on loans up to $150,000 through this round of applications. According to Sprague, Ag-LINK can provide “significant savings and much needed relief” to those impacted by the recent storms and floods.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Ohio’s economy,” Treasurer Sprague said. “But with heavy rain and floods wreaking havoc on fields across the state, we want to make every opportunity available to help offset some of the inevitable losses that come with this level of severe weather. The Ag-LINK program can help alleviate some of the borrowing costs for farm operators as they work their way through this extremely difficult growing season.”

The Ag-LINK program is administered by the Ohio Treasurer’s office to help finance up-front operating costs for feed, seed, fertilizer, fuel, and other flood-related costs.

The application will remain open until Nov. 15.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.