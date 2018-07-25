Township fires officer charged with soliciting sex from teen
CINCINNATI (AP) -- An Ohio police officer charged with soliciting sex from a teenager has been fired.
The Colerain Township Board of Trustees in Hamilton County voted Tuesday night to fire 31-year-old Robert Brinkman at the recommendation of the township's police chief. Brinkman pleaded not guilty July 13 in southwest Ohio's Butler County to a felony charge of importuning and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The Monroe Police Department is investigating the case. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that police say the 13-year-old girl's mother called them because of Snapchat messages her daughter received.
Brinkman's attorney declined to comment and referred calls on the firing to the Fraternal Order of Police in Columbus. A message was left there Wednesday.
No public telephone listing could be found for Brinkman.
