VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Strong winds, and now even a tornado have been confirmed in the southwest Ohio region overnight.
The National Weather Service sent a survey crew out to Vinton County after extensive damage was reported.
The tornado was located about 2 miles west of Wilkesville, and took place at 12:33 am with winds of 90 mph – an EF1 tornado.
The tornado occurred along Ohio 124 1.5 miles northwest of Wilkesville.
A new double-wide mobile home was shifted off the block foundation and turned in a westerly direction.
A nearby garage was also destroyed. In addition, a nearby mobile home was blown a few feet off its foundation in a southerly direction.
The survey crew noted that clear rotation was evident, and that several tree were uprooted, with debris across part of the area.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio unemployment numbers continue to rise
- Miami Valley Hospital sends first batch of N95 masks for decontamination
- DeWine on when Ohio students can return to school: ‘I don’t know’
- ‘Paycheck Protection’ may run out of stimulus cash
- Tornado confirmed in southeastern Ohio