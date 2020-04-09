Tornado confirmed in southeastern Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Strong winds, and now even a tornado have been confirmed in the southwest Ohio region overnight.

The National Weather Service sent a survey crew out to Vinton County after extensive damage was reported.

The tornado was located about 2 miles west of Wilkesville, and took place at 12:33 am with winds of 90 mph – an EF1 tornado.

The tornado occurred along Ohio 124 1.5 miles northwest of Wilkesville.

A new double-wide mobile home was shifted off the block foundation and turned in a westerly direction.

A nearby garage was also destroyed. In addition, a nearby mobile home was blown a few feet off its foundation in a southerly direction.

The survey crew noted that clear rotation was evident, and that several tree were uprooted, with debris across part of the area.