AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – They might look like the real thing and talk it, too, but Akron Better Business Bureau CEO Shannon Siegferth warns anyone looking for that one-stop shop fix to their college debt not to fall for it.

“Unfortunately they are getting more savvy. They are switching their techniques and really just giving people what they want to hear,” said Siegferth.

Siegferth says around this time every year, her team sees a spike in scams for student loan forgiveness. The reason why: it’s timely.

“They know parents and students are knew deep in applications at this time,” Siegferth said.

Siegferth believes this summer could be particularly appetizing for scammers. This is because student loan forgiveness had been a talking point at the federal level.

Essentially, the more folks hear about it, the easier it is to get scammed. Her proof is in the messaging they’ve seen.

“Right now, we are seeing financial aid representatives posing as local organizations and they’re putting in their scripts things like national and federal,” Siegferth said.

The main way these fraudsters communicate is by email or phone call.

Siegferth says the best way to avoid getting caught up is to pay attention to the offer you are getting.

“Recently, people have been getting called with an offer for a “guaranteed loan” and you have to pay up front for that,” Siegferth said.

It’s that kind messaging that sounds incredible, but it isn’t possible.

So, if you have any doubts about future offer…

“Be skeptical about glowing success stories. Like any other scam, if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is,” said Siegferth.