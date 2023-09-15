TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) — Ajani the elephant will join the herd at the Toledo Zoo this fall.

The Toledo Zoo welcomed Ajani, a 23-year-old African elephant, to their Tembo Trail exhibit, according to a release. Ajani is one of two new elephant arrivals this year, bringing the zoo’s total number of elephants up to four.

The zoo states this is a significant milestone in its commitment to conservation and raising awareness about the importance of protecting elephant and their habitats.

The Tembo Trail exhibit is a spacious environment for the elephants that replicates the African savanna. Upon arriving at the zoo, there will be supervised introductions to get Ajani acclimated to his new home.

Ajani was born at the Indianapolis Zoo, before moving to the Birmingham Zoo in 2011 and the Sedgwick County Zoo in 2018. He will arrive in Toledo in early fall.

