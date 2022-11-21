Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Two toddlers are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.

A woman reported to the Rocky River Police Department that she found two children who were about 1 or 2 years old running around outside The Nest, located at 19315 Hilliard Boulevard, police said in a press release.

She returned the children to the daycare but asked that police check with the daycare staff to see how the children got out and if they do actually belong at the daycare, the press release said.

Police said the parents were contacted.

The Nest Schools released a statement to Nexstar’s Fox 8 saying, “The health and safety of the children in our care is our highest priority. We deeply regret this event happened regardless of its brief nature. We continue to evaluate all aspects of this event and have already implemented changes to ensure that something like this will never happen again.”