SPRINGFIELD, TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the 23-month-old girl who died in a crash in Springfield Township Sunday on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers said that Kinsley Dornon of Ravenna died as a result of the crash that happened around noon Sunday on I-76. Dornon and her family moved to Ohio from out of state.

Troopers said that the mother of the victim and another juvenile were also in the vehicle. OSP said that they had minor injuries.

Troopers said that one of the cars did not stop and hit one car, causing that car to hit the car ahead of it. A car in the other lane was hit as a result.

Reports said that that girl was critically injured and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where she then died as a result of her injuries. The three men that were injured as a result of the crash sustained injuries that were non-life threatening.

Our reporter was there but was unable to get through traffic to the crash scene. Drivers were getting out of their vehicles as traffic was at a standstill around 12:30 p.m.

The roadway was closed in both directions for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes

OSHP says charges are pending.

Provided photo

