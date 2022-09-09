COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The stage is set Friday for Intel to break ground on its new Ohio computer chip plant alongside the president, the governor and numerous other guests.

Crews could be seen Wednesday setting up tents at the site in New Albany in advance of President Joe Biden and Intel executives’ arrival. The president committed in August to attend the groundbreaking ceremony after he signed legislation giving a funding boost to Intel for their semiconductor fabrication plant. The event is set to start in the morning, with Biden to deliver remarks later on.

NBC4 will stream the president’s commentary, along with a discussion from Gov. Mike DeWine and Intel Ohio Plant General Manager Jim Evers in the video player above. Intel says the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Biden is expect to speak at 12:15 p.m.

Intel previously delayed the groundbreaking ceremony for its $20 billion venture into Ohio as it waited for Congress to move on the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that further boosted the company’s efforts to build its biggest operation yet. The company made the move in hopes of pressuring the U.S. House and Senate to finish passing it before they went into recess in August.

Aerial photos show construction progress on Sept. 7, 2022, at the New Albany site for Intel’s new plant. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Still, it’s evident that Intel was confident it wouldn’t see any interruption over the legislation. A company spokeswoman confirmed to NBC4 that construction crews started early work at the New Albany site anyways at the beginning of July. Aerial photos taken Wednesday illustrate just how much progress they’ve made prepping the site for brick and mortar.