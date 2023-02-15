COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting of a 2-year-old in 2021.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, on April 1, 2021, the child was “accidentally” shot on the 1500 block of Wallcrest Boulevard. Chrishawn Harris and Donneto Berry are believed to have been in the room at the time.

According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, Harris said both men handled the gun before the shooting, which Berry had taken from his mother earlier that day. However, the gun was not in the room when other family members checked on the child.

Harris is wanted on one charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Berry has already been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS), visit the crime stoppers website at www.stopcrime.org, or email the tip. All tips will remain anonymous.