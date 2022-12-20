Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers have worked through the night and are continuing the work to locate the second of two kidnapped infants from Columbus, Ohio.

Police ran into multiple obstacles during their search that delayed events such as the release of an amber alert. Here is a timeline of events leading up to the current investigation.

MONDAY

9:45 p.m. – Dispatch receives the call from the mother saying her car was stolen from a Columbus Donatos Pizza with her twin infant boys inside.

9:52 p.m. – Officers arrived on the scene within ten minutes of the initial call. After investigation, officers discovered a homeless woman, Nala Jackson was in the restaurant at the time, and left when the mother entered the building.

10:17 p.m. – Officers search in a grid pattern around the area. More than 50 officers are working on the case.

10:30 p.m. – All other police departments in the area are notified. Officers from OSP, Grandview, OSU and Upper Arlington all respond to assist in the search.

11:00 p.m. – Officers from multiple departments search all other known addresses for Nala Jackson. Three homeless camps are also searched.

11:45 p.m. – Sgt. Fishburn with Columbus Police requests an Amber Alert from OSP.

TUESDAY

12:05 a.m. – Another member of the Columbus Police Department requests an Amber Alert from OSP.

12:30 a.m. – Additional detectives and supervisors are called from home to assist in the search.

1:37 a.m. – The Amber Alert is finally issued.

4:15 a.m. – Officers received a call that an infant was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. The child is confirmed to be Kyair, one of the missing twins.

6:00 a.m. – Two Columbus police officials leave for Dayton to continue the investigation.

11:15 a.m. Investigators are notified that Huber Heights police may have relevant video that could assist the search.

Officers from multiple departments are continuing the search, with the safety of the missing child their highest priority.

“Nala Jackson, I pledge to you please return Kasan Thomas. We thank you for returning Kyair. You’ve already shown us you can do the right thing. You can return him to any safe location,” Columbus Division of Police Chief Bryant said during a press conference. “Fire department, hospital, shopping center, any public place where someone will find the baby. We’re begging you to please return We can even pick him up. Just call us and tell us where you are and where Kasan is. No questions asked.”

According to Bryant, many officers did not want to leave their shifts until they could be sure the infants were safely returned.

“We’re pleading for anybody to be vigilant, to make sure that you’re paying attention, even if you think it’s something that’s not a big deal. It could be a baby blanket, a car seat, anything that you may find. Please notify us so that we can follow up on that.”

Anyone with information should call the Special Victims Bureau tip line at 614-645-4266 or call 911 if they see Jackson.