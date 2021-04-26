Tim Ryan announces he’s running for US Senate to fight for Ohio workers

He says he will "fight like hell" to "cut workers in on the deal"

(WKBN) – Rep. Tim Ryan announced he’s campaigning for the U.S. Senate.

“I am running to fight like hell in the U.S. Senate to cut workers in on the deal,” he said in a campaign launch video. “Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right and they’re still falling behind. Countries all over the world are investing billions in infrastructure, education, health care and their workforce to out-compete American businesses and workers. Our workers need a game plan to level the playing field and bring jobs home to Ohio.”

On Tuesday, Ryan will begin his Workers First Tour. He plans on hearing from workers in every corner of the state about their challenges.

The tour will start with a virtual roundtable conversation with nurses and health care workers in Cuyahoga County.