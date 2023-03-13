EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Here’s a glance at some of the upcoming events in East Palestine regarding the train derailment for the week of March 13.

Monday: Sen. J.D. Vance to visit

U.S. Sen. JD Vance is expected to visit East Palestine on Monday.

According to a press release, he will be meeting with residents and local leaders.

This is Vance’s third trip to the village since the derailment.

Tuesday: Pennsylvania assembly to hold hearing

Lawmakers from the Pennsylvania assembly will hold another hearing this week on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Darlington Fire Department on Darlington Road.

State Reps. Rob Massie and Jim Marshall, both of Beaver, will hold the hearing and speak with local officials and representatives from the Shapiro administration to discuss the derailment’s impacts and how it affects Pennsylvania residents.