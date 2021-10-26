CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police issued a warning after a toddler was shot and killed on Monday.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about a shooting on 1615 Royal Avenue NE.

A release says when officers arrived at the scene, they found 2-year-old Brandon Owens had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officers say.

According to police, it appears the victim and another 2-year-old child found an unsecured gun and that’s when it was fired.

“We remind everyone that unsecured firearms should not be kept where children have access to them,” the department said in a statement. “This is a preventable tragedy. Gun locks are available free of charge at most law enforcement agencies. The Canton Police department will provide a gun lock free of charge to anyone, regardless of what jurisdiction you live in.”

The investigation is ongoing.