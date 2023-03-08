WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The third suspect facing capital murder charges in connection with the death of a Warren teenager was arraigned in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Zackary Gurd pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $500,000.

Gurd was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Sunday night after arriving back in Ohio from Virginia where he was arrested last month.

Gurd and co-defendants Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were charged stemming from the investigation into the January 19th fire on Nevada Avenue NW that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

“The evidence is going to be quite strong. There’s a video from inside the house showing him (Gurd) with a gas can pouring gasoline inside of the home,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker. “There’s also video evidence from various cameras between here and Youngstown showing the defendant with the two c0-defendants arriving to and leaving the residence.”

If convicted, Gurd could face the death penalty. He’s due back in court in two weeks for a pretrial hearing.

Both Daviduk and Zarlingo are also scheduled to have hearings later this month.