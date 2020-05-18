ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH)– A third employee of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has died from COVID-19.
An ODRC spokesperson says 61 year old Bernard Atta of the Correctional Reception Center died as “a result of complications associated with COVID-19.”
The Galena man had worked at CRC for nearly seven and a half years. The warden was notified of his passing Sunday evening.
Atta is the second ODRC nurse to die due to virus complications.
The first, LPN at the Pickaway Correctional Institution Tina Reeves, died in April.
Marion Correctional Institution corrections officer John Dawson was the first ODRC employee to die from the virus back in March.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Third state correctional employee dies from COVID-19 complications
- US autoworkers return, while possible vaccine shows promise
- Gov. DeWine has stern message for restaurants and bars not following distancing rules
- Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association updates visitor restrictions, screening, mask policies
- Tropical Storm Arthur expected to brush North Carolina, cause possible ‘life-threatening surf’