Third person charged in death of photographer killed by rolling log

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Chillicothe photographer who was killed by a rolling log near Old Man’s Cave in 2019.

Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville is charged with obstructing justice, a felony. Spencer was with two teenagers at Hocking Hills State Park in September 2019 when the other two rolled a log down a hill. The log struck and killed Victoria Schafer, 44, who was there taking high school senior portraits.

A Hocking County grand jury brought the charge on Sept. 25 against Spencer, who had testified earlier in the case.

The other teenagers — Jaden Churchheus, 17, and Jordan Buckley, 16, of Logan — pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter. Each was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years. Since they are juveniles, their sentences were stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court, where their sentences will be reconsidered.

Spencer was not a juvenile at the time of Schafer’s death.