COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The concert lineup for the 2023 Ohio State Fair is filling up as the next four shows have been confirmed. The fair, set for July 26-Aug. 6, now has nine shows confirmed with at least two concerts that will have free admission.

The Expo Center announced Tuesday morning that rock band Third Eye Blind will perform on July 28 with Indiana-based funk band The Main Squeeze.

KIDZ BOP

Third Eye Blind

The Main Squeeze

Yung Gravy

bbno$

Casting Crowns

Ludacris

Styx

Foghat

Tyler Hubbard

Matt Stell

Lindsey Stirling

Walk Off The Earth

On July 30, rap artists Yung Gravy and bbno$ are included in the fair, making it the second rap concert for the summer event. Superstar rapper Ludacris will perform on Aug. 1 and had his concert confirmed last week.

The July 31 show will feature Christian rock band Casting Crowns, and the penultimate show of the fair will be headlined by violinist Lindsey Stirling. Stirling’s special guest for the Aug. 5 concert will be Canadian indie pop band Walk Off The Earth.

With these nine concerts confirmed, the fair is now left with four open concert slots on July 27, July 29, Aug. 4, and the final day of the fair on Aug. 6. Those final concerts will be announced on March 7.

Each show is scheduled for an evening start, and tickets for these four newly announced shows will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair.

All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

Ohio State Fair concert schedule

July 26, 6:30 p.m.: KIDZ BOP

July 28, 7:30 p.m.: Third Eye Blind with The Main Squeeze

July 30, 7:30 p.m.: Yung Gravy with bbno$

July 31, 7 p.m.: Casting Crowns

Aug. 1 7:30 p.m.: Ludacris

Aug. 2, 7 p.m.: Styx with Foghat

Aug. 3, 7 p.m.: Tyler Hubbard with Matt Stell

Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth