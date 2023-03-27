JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)- Two children and their parents died in a house fire over the weekend in Stark County.

Monday morning, the Jackson Local School District said they are mourning the loss of one of their families, including two students at Jackson Memorial Middle School: Seventh-grader Amelia Hawk and her brother, sixth-grader Javen.

Both had “infectious smiles,” Jackson Local School District Superintendent Chris DiLoreto said in a Monday statement.

“They were loved by their classmates and they will be greatly missed at JMMS,” it reads.

According to officials, there were no survivors in the overnight house fire on Sunday.

Crews responded just after midnight to reports of a “whole house engulfed in flames,” off Everhard Road NW, according to a Jackson Township Fire Department Facebook post.

“The home had sustained heavy fire damage,” the post says. “Unfortunately, it was determined that there were no survivors.”

Jackson Township Fire Department Chief Tim Berczik confirmed there were four fatalities, all from the same family.

A GoFundMe for funeral expenses has been established by an acquaintance of a family relative. It had raised nearly $6,600 of a $10,000 goal before noon on Monday.

School officials said counseling will be available at Jackson Memorial Middle School for students and staff.

“We know many of our students and staff will have varying reactions to this tragedy. Anyone wanting support will have it available through our counselors,” said DiLoreto.

Anyone in need of assistance should contact the school office during normal school hours. The number is 330-830-8034.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.