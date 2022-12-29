CLEVELAND (WJW) – According to a new study from the Chamber of Commerce, two ohio cities are ranked in the top 10 as some of the loneliest cities in America.

The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities to find America’s “loneliest” cities, or which cities are home to the most people who live alone.

Two of Ohio’s cities, Cincinnati at number five and Cleveland at number six, made the top 10 list.

Among all homes in Cleveland, 46.2%, or 79,152 homes are occupied by only one person. The city is also the second loneliest in the nation for men, at 23.3%.

According to the study, Cleveland appears to be getting even lonelier. On average, the number of people living alone in Cleveland has increased by 1.9% year-over-year since 2016.

During the pandemic alone, the number of one-person households in Cleveland increased by 4% from 76,096 in 2019 to 79,152 in 2021.

Top 10 “Loneliest” Cities:

Washington, D.C. St. Louis, MO Alexandria, VA Richmond, VA Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH New Orleans, LA Birmingham, AL Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD

Cincinnati ranks number 5 in the nation with 46.2%, or 66,690, of the city’s homes occupied by one person. Toledo and Akron also made the list at number 15 and number 18, the study shows.