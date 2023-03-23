[Editor’s Note: In the video player above meet FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer’s newest addition to their family.]

(WJW) – It’s National Puppy Day and in celebration of our four-legged friends Camp Bow Wow has released its annual list of top dog names.

This year, the pet care franchise found that Luna continues to top the list as the nation’s top dog name for the second year in a row.

The second and third spots also remain the same as last year with Bella and Charlie.

Below is a list of all 10 top pup names in the nation:

Luna

Bella

Charlie

Daisy

Lucy

Cooper

Max

Bailey

Milo

Sadie

In Ohio, the list of top dog names reflects that of the nationwide list with Luna holding the top spot.

Below are the top 5 dog names in Ohio:

Luna

Charlie

Cooper

Daisy

Lucy

The list is based on the doggy daycare’s database of nearly 400,000 dogs.