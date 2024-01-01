DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) predicts significant job growth in a number of sectors in the coming years.

According to the Ohio Jobs Outlook Employment Projections report, the following five industries are expected to see the highest percentage of change.

Museums, Historical Sites and Similar Institutions

This includes entities like zoos and botanical gardens as well as art museums and historical parks. This sector is projected to grow by 36.6% or 2,258 jobs, by 2030.

Other Personal Services

These services include things like animal boarding and other forms of non-veterinary pet care. It also includes parking lots and garages. If you offer a creative service or solution, you’re not alone. It’s projected this industry will grow by 34.7% in the coming years.

Individual and Family Services

Health care and social assistance services for family, children and elderly people are expected to grow by 32.3% (20,154 jobs) in Ohio by 2030. Ohio’s Department of Aging reports that by 2030, Ohioans ages 60 and older will make up 26.3% of the state’s population.

Other Schools and Instruction

Businesses like dance studios, tutors, day camps and electronic learning sites are expected to grow by 3,055 jobs, or 30.5% between 2020 and 2030.

Electronic Shopping and Mail Order Houses

The report expects 28.2% growth for distribution centers, e-commerce sites and call centers by the time we reach 2030. This means 5,869 jobs will need filled in the coming years.

According to ODJFS, about 96% of the job openings from 2020 to 2030 are expected to result from the need to replace workers who leave the labor force or switch occupations.