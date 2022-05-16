CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – The Who returned to Cincinnati Sunday to perform for the first time since 1979, when 11 people were killed outside Riverfront Coliseum.
Before Sunday nights concert, the band released a statement on Twitter asking people to pause and give some thought about the people who lost their lives at the 1979 concert.
The statement read, “May we ask you to pause for a moment today and give some thought for the following young people who lost their lives in Cincinnati on December 3, 1979.”
On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum.
Three of those killed had attended the same high school in a small suburban city that became forever tied to the group that’s now in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
For concertgoers who went to TQL Stadium to see The Who Sunday night, the safety regulation environment was markedly different from 43 years ago.