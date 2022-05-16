CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – The Who returned to Cincinnati Sunday to perform for the first time since 1979, when 11 people were killed outside Riverfront Coliseum.

Before Sunday nights concert, the band released a statement on Twitter asking people to pause and give some thought about the people who lost their lives at the 1979 concert.

The statement read, “May we ask you to pause for a moment today and give some thought for the following young people who lost their lives in Cincinnati on December 3, 1979.”

On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum.

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 1979, file photo, a security guard and an unidentified man look at an area where several people were killed as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum for a concert by The Who. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced it will play its first Cincinnati concert since that show where 11 fans died more than 40 years earlier in a pre-show stampede. They are scheduled to play on May 15, 2022, at TQL Stadium. The band had been set to return to the area in 2020, but it canceled the show because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 1979 file photo, concert-goers and a policeman stand with a pile of shoes and clothing which were left after a crowd surged toward doors to Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum to get into a rock concert by British rock band The Who, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eleven fans where killed in the tragedy. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 1979 file photo, a young man shields his candle from the wind during a memorial service for those killed during a stampede at a rock concert by the British rock band The Who at Cincinnati riverfront coliseum in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 photo, a memorial plaque for eleven concertgoers killed at a 1979 concert stands between Great American Ball Park and Heritage Bank Arena, in Cincinnati. Tragedy four decades ago linked the British rock band The Who to a small suburban city in Ohio. In recent years, members of the community and the band have bonded through a project to memorialize the three teens from Finneytown who were killed in a frantic stampede of people trying to get into The Who’s Dec. 3, 1979, Cincinnati concert. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, John Hutchins displays a Dec. 3, 1979, concert ticket signed in 2018 by The Who’s vocalist Roger Daltrey as he stands in his home near Finneytown, Ohio. Eleven people were killed as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum for that concert by The Who. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced it will play its first Cincinnati concert since that show where 11 fans died more than 40 years earlier in a pre-show stampede. They are scheduled to play on May 15, 2022, at TQL Stadium. The band had been set to return to the area in 2020, but it canceled the show because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell, File)

In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 photo, the faces of the three Finneytown students killed in a stampede at The Who’s Dec. 3, 1979 concert, are displayed as part of a memorial at the Finneytown High School secondary campus in Finneytown, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Three of those killed had attended the same high school in a small suburban city that became forever tied to the group that’s now in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For concertgoers who went to TQL Stadium to see The Who Sunday night, the safety regulation environment was markedly different from 43 years ago.