CLEVELAND (WJW) – The 2023 Annual Fan Expo in Cleveland offers three full days of fandom with some fan-favorite celebrities!
Fans can celebrate the best in pop culture including their favorite movies, TV shows, games, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more Friday through Sunday at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.
Daily hours:
• Friday: 3 – 8 p.m.
• Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thousands of fans are expected to attend the Fan Expo, which is part of North America’s largest pop-culture touring expo.
Top guests inculde:
- Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”)
- Zachary Levi (SHAZAM!, “Chuck”)
- Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame)
- Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, “Taxi”)
- Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky)
- Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension)
- “Star Trek” franchise standouts Ethan Peck and Anson Mount
- “The Office” trio of Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez and Leslie David Baker
- Jack Dylan Glazer (SHAZAM!, It)
- “Trailer Park Boys” Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells
For more on the 2023 Fan Expo Cleveland, click here.