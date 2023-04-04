COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Broadway in Columbus announced the lineup for the 2023-24 season on Monday, including “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and Disney’s “The Lion King.”

The upcoming season spans five productions never before seen in Columbus and three returning shows as season options, Broadway in Columbus and CAPA announced Monday evening. Kicking off this October, the season runs through July of next year.

Season tickets for the 2023-2024 season are available to current subscribers only for renewal. New subscription tickets will go on sale May 25. Prices for the season package range between $253.80 to $825.55 depending on seat location. View the entire 2023-24 season below.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’: Oct. 3-8

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the 2017 Olivier Award-winning production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is coming to Columbus. Following a series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas, this production features lyrics and music from Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’: Oct. 31-Nov. 5

The Scottish nanny is coming to Columbus in a new musical based on the 1993 film. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the production tells the story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical‘: Jan. 2-14, 2024

The winner of 10 Tony Awards, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” features a world of romance, glitz and glamor. Based on the 2001 film, this production is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and is a new musical mash-up, featuring contemporary tracks like “Firework” and “Chandelier.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

‘Company’: Feb. 13-18, 2024

This production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy is coming to Columbus after winning five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. The show follows Bobbie on her 35th birthday, when all her friends keep asking, ‘Why isn’t she married?’ As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st century could drive a person crazy.

‘Clue’: April 9-14, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor. Based on the cult 1985 movie and inspired by the Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will keep viewers guessing until the final twist.

‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’: May 7-12, 2024

This production follows the journey of Turner, who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll and won 12 Grammy Awards. Featuring many of her beloved songs, “Tina” is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Adrienne Warren performs as Tina Turner during “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Opening Night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

‘Come From Away’: Feb. 2-3, 2024

Nominated for seven Tony Awards, “Come From Away” follows the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on 9/11 and a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The production is written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by the Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.

‘Mamma Mia!’: March 12-17, 2024

Set on a Greek island, “Mamma Mia” tells the story of a mother, a daughter and three possible fathers through the hits of Abba. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’: June 12-July 17, 2024

More than 100 million people around the world have seen Disney’s Broadway production of “The Lion King.” Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “The Lion King” features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Actors perfom during a media call for The Lion King at Spark Arena on June 25, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)