DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve seen them on television, now you will have the chance to see a group of jokers live in Columbus!

The Impractical Jokers will be making a stop right here in Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center on Friday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. In June, the comedians are bringing “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” for your entertainment and a night of laughter.

Tickets for the comedy tour start at $35 and increase to $328 for front row seating.

If you have ever wanted to meet one of the jokers, this tour stop could be your chance. One of the jokers, James “Murr” Murray is offering a “Backstage Tour Experience”, which will have you to look at what it takes to make the show.

Attendees that purchase a backstage experience ticket will also have the chance to go on stage with Murr and have an intimate question and answer session before the show.

The backstage ticket is not an admittance ticket to the show and must be purchased with the ticket to the show. The backstage experience is only an upgrade that has to be purchased seperately.

Tickets to meet “Murr” in person and have the experience are $250.

To find more information on how to purchase tickets for the show, visit the event website.