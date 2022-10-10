Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users “You can hide it, but they will find it!”

The warning was posted to Facebook after the department’s K-9 unit sniffed out a quarter ounce of methamphetamine that was hidden in a Monster Energy drink can.

Courtesy: Massillon Police

Courtesy: Massillon Police

Courtesy: Massillon Police

Pictures show the can had been hollowed out, with a tube placed inside. Police say the hiding spot was “definitely homemade.”

The can was discovered during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Lake Avenue on Saturday, October 8.

Good boy, K-9 Luiz!