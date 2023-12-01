When you think of the heart of Ohio, maybe you think of its capital, Columbus. Geographically speaking, maybe you think of an area slightly east of there. Utica, maybe?

If your first thought is Columbus, you aren’t far off. But you’re also not exactly right.

Since the first census in 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has been calculating the “center of population” in the country. This is a point where an imaginary, flat, weightless and rigid map of the U.S. would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. It is the average location of where people in the U.S. live, according to the Census Bureau.

Data from the 2020 census found Hartville, Missouri, is the “heart” of America. Since 1980, Missouri towns have been the population centers, but the first-ever center in 1790 was in Maryland, just east of Baltimore.

In addition to calculating the center of population for the U.S., the Census Bureau is also able to calculate the “heart” of each state, including Ohio.

Based on the latest census, Ohio’s center of population is located at 40° 26′ 19N, 82° 47′ 49W. That lands in what appears to be a rundown barn just south of County Road 179 nearish Fulton, about 2 1/2 miles NNE of Marengo.

You can see the center of Ohio’s current population center on the interactive map here:

Tracking the path of the center since 1880 almost follows the rise and fall of the manufacturing/steel industry. Cleveland’s growth pulled the center from its original spot north of Columbus northeast, until manufacturing peaked and began to collapse in the 1970s.

At that point, the combination of Cleveland’s population shrinking and growth in southwest Ohio caused the center to drift back southwest.

It’s too soon to tell where Ohio’s next population center will be in 2030, though it will likely shift again with the continued growth of the Cincinnati region and Miami Valley.